"Expectancy" is your belief in the outcome of the task you're avoiding. Expectancy can be either too high (overconfidence) or too low.
It looks like you have low expectancy for this task. Maybe you’re discouraged because it didn’t go well in the past. Low expectancy is especially pernicious in areas where rejections are inevitable in the beginning. Think sales jobs, or job hunting. Once you’ve had a few rejections, it’s easy to start believing that the goal isn’t achievable. Every rejection, every unanswered email after that only reinforces this belief.
And because you expect the task to fail, you postpone sending out more applications, or calling more prospects.
This goes hand in hand with learned helplessness, which occurs when prior experiences convince you that you have no power to change a situation. To give an example, that’s how elephants are trained. When a elephant is a baby, the trainer ties it to a pole with a rope. The baby elephant strains to break loose, but it’s not strong enough to break the rope.
And it eventually gives up.
As it grows up, into its full strength as an adult elephant, it's still tied up with the same rope. If the elephant tries to break free at this point, the rope, or several such ropes, would not suffice to contain it. But the elephant doesn’t try to break free. In its head, it believes that the rope cannot be broken. More reading on learned helplessness.
Humans behave very much like the elephant. It’s frighteningly easy to sink into this state of mind, especially after a few disappointments.
In order to increase your motivation to do this task, we’re going to have to increase your expectancy, that is, your belief that you can successfully complete the task.
Each card below has a strategy. You can’t apply them all, but choose a few that you can try immediately. And get back to work and see if it works.
Success begets more success. With every successful outcome, your belief in yourself is boosted. Most of the time, that belief is enough to carry you past the finish line.
In general, incorporating success spirals into your life builds up your confidence in your ability to get things done. The more you complete things successfully, the more likely you are to continue doing so. In the long term, you can build up success spirals into your life by using the power of streaks. Commit to something, even if it’s small, and do it every day.
Takes 20 mins
Start a success spiral for the task you’re working on. Take the task and break it into a list of the tiniest pieces of discrete units that you can. For example, if you’re struggling with writing a report, it could be:
And so on.
It might take 10-20 minutes to just finish this list. And you might feel a little silly doing it. It doesn’t matter. You’d have spent that time on Youtube anyway. Just make the list.
Then start working on each of them. They’re so tiny, you’ll be done in seconds, or at maximum, minutes.
And when you do each, check it off with a huge marker. You’re also allowed to execute a war dance if you like.
Each time you finish a tiny task, and startle your long-suffering and hapless neighbours with your yodel of victory, that’s a win. And if you can do the first task, you can do the second. So move to the next one. And see how quickly you get to the final step.
It’s a simple idea – see other people succeed, and you realize that it’s not impossible. It's even more motivating if you hear of their struggles before they attain their success -- you understand that they probably had a rocky road to achieve their goals, and success did not just happen to them.
The long term way to incorporate this into your life is to hang out with people you admire, those you can learn from. They say you’re the average of the five people you spend time with most. Spend time with people who are productive, and help others get things done as well.
Takes 10-15 mins
For an instant jolt of vicarious victory, pick a video from the suggestions here and watch it.
Caveat: Don’t get drawn into the rabbit hole of Youtube videos! It’s better to watch one on loop till you’re feeling pumped. Please pick only one.
There are two steps to this tactic, and the second is the most important, so don’t skip it!
Wish fulfilment is visualizing the results of your work. Vividly imagining the completion of the task increases expectancy, by increasing your belief in its successful outcome.
Takes 5-10 mins
Sit somewhere quiet. Put on headphones and listen to calming ambient music for 1 minute.
Think of the task you want to finish. Imagine how it will feel when you've finally completed it. Imagine yourself hitting save for the last time, hitting send on the email, walking back from the gym. Imagine the feeling of warm success in the pit of your stomach. Imagine yourself at the end of the day, going to do something fun. Decide what you’ll do.
Now contrast that with where you are right now. Sitting in front of a blank page, dithering and spending “just 5 more minutes” on Youtube. Feeling stressed out instead of feeling like you accomplished something. Contrast this to the first visualization.
The gap between the future and present should close, as you contrast these two situations, and you should find yourself motivated to work on the task, to sooner be able to get to that point where you imagined it done.
Nobody procrastinates doing what they enjoy. When was the last time you procrastinated finishing a season of your favourite show on Netflix? However when it’s a task that bores you (doing your taxes?) or that you find unpleasant to perform (going to the dentist?) procrastination creeps in at once.
The quickest way to confirm that Low Value is indeed your problem: do you hear a whiny voice in your head that goes “But I don’t want to!”?
The task you’re avoiding right now is probably boring, tedious or even painful. And to finish it successfully, we’re going to have to figure out how to make it less so. In other words, we have to increase the value of this task.
Each card below has a strategy. You can’t apply them all, but choose a few (no more than 3!) that you can try immediately. And get back to work and see if it works.
Since the task you’re doing is probably boring and possibly tedious, let’s increase value by livening it up to make it more interesting. The best way to do this is by converting it into a game.
Takes 5-10 mins
Write down a list of things you can do to make it a game. Play it against yourself. Hell, keep high scores in your Google spreadsheet.
Some ideas:
If you said “this task seems so pointless” in the quiz, this tactic is for you.
If it's work you're having trouble with, as opposed to chores, and you feel this way all the time, you should, in the long term, figure out what you like to do, and find a way to make a living doing that. I know, easier said than done. But that’s also the best way to stop feeling a lack of value all the time. When you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work, and ergo, you don’t procrastinate.
However, even your dream job likely has bits that you don’t like dealing with. So it’s just as well to learn to combat procrastination in any case.
Takes 10-15 mins
Go to a quiet place or put on headphones. Write down why you’re doing this seemingly pointless task.
Maybe it’s a part of a larger goal that matters to you. Sure, this homework assignment is pointless, but it’s a step towards getting your degree, which is important.
Sometimes, the answer could be as simple as “I do this so that I get paid.” In which case, write down how this will help you fulfil your long term goals. For example, doing a tedious internship can get you better job opportunities in future. Maybe what you’re doing will just make a loved one happy in some way.
Increase the value, or the satisfaction you derive from this task, by enjoying something while you do it.
Takes 10 mins
Find something that you like doing that you can do alongside the task. The trick, of course, is to find something that can be enjoyed alongside it while not distracting you. Here are some suggestions:
Takes 5-10 mins
For this tactic to be even more rewarding, make it a rule that you will enjoy this reward only while doing this task, assuming it’s recurring. If you watch your favourite show only while running, you start to associate running with that show, and the positive perception of the show increases the value of running in your eyes as well. Soon, you’ll be looking forward to both.
It looks like this task isn’t something that’s fun to work on in itself. It gives you little or no value. Why be more miserable with bad sitting posture and uncomfortable surroundings?
Takes 5-10 mins
Find a comfortable place to finish this work. If your work chair is not comfortable, or if your workplace is noisy, see if you can find somewhere quieter where you can get the task out of your hair quickly and more comfortably.
We live in an increasingly noisy word, and it’s easy to get distracted by the messages, notifications, social media, and cat gifs, all vying for our attention. It’s not easy to focus when there’s a cacaphonous demand for attention from all sides. That's the first part of the problem.
The second part is that it takes time for long term goals to yield a reward. Your goal may be to be super fit by next year, but that’s so far away. The reward – the amazing body and ensuing envy of the world – is months away! But this candy bar is so close by, and you can feel good eating it in seconds, if you wanted. Accustomed to instant gratification, we succumb to this every time. This part is specifically called "delay" in the Procrastination Equation.
The reason you’re procrastinating is a mixture of pure impulsiveness (too many distractions) and delay (your inability to fend off a need for instant gratification).
Impulsiveness is by far the worst indicator of procrastination, but it can be fixed. In order to increase motivation (or reduce procrastination), we need to reduce both impulsiveness and delay.
Each card below has a strategy. You can’t apply them all, but choose a few (no more than 3!) that you can try immediately. And get back to work and see if it works.
Don’t try to fight distractions as they pop up – you'll spend all day battling temptations, and utterly exhaust yourself. It’s better to avoid temptations, rather than fight them.
For most of us, the main source of distraction is the internet. Make it impossible for the internet to distract you and you’ll see your productivity skyrocket.
Takes 5-10 mins
Install an extension to block distracting websites.
If you use Chrome, use StayFocusd. There are numerous other such tools, but we like this one because it's the one that makes it most difficult for your lizard brain to self-sabotage by turning it off when you feel like going on Facebook. StayFocusd has a “Nuclear Option” which blocks distracting websites. Most importantly, it lets you add the Chrome extensions page itself to this list to make sure you don't try to go and uninstall the extension while a work session is active. And finally, don't forget to enable it on incognito mode as well.
Use the Pomodoro technique to get started on work. Pomodoros are work sprints – 25 mins of work, followed by 5 mins of break time. Often, the reason you can't start working is pure inertia, and once you're 25 minutes in, you'll have gained momentum. Not to mention, you'll be surprised what you can get done in just 25 focused minutes. For best results, use this in combination with Throw Away the Keys.
Takes 5-10 mins
Set a timer on your phone for 25 minutes. Get to work! See if you can’t break the back of the task in this time.
Find a way to add a negative consequence if you don’t complete the task. It’s best to place this in the hands of someone else, that way you’ll be sure it will be enforced, and that will give you the push to work.
Takes 10 mins
Sign up for Beeminder. Beeminder is an app that puts your money where your mouth is -- if you don't finish your tasks, they charge you real money!
Takes 5-10 mins
Sign up for Boss as a Service. Boss as a Service (that's us!) functions very much as you'd expect a real boss in a workplace to. You send us your tasks. By the end of the day (or the deadline) you send us proof that you finished it. If you don’t, we’ll follow up and not leave you alone till it’s resolved.
This is a quick mental trick which is surprisingly effective. Thinking about what the temptation boils down to can make it less appealing, and the consumption of it more conscious.
Takes 5-10 mins
Think about what exactly your temptation or distraction really consists of. Is it rewatching a season of a TV show you’ve already watched? You already know the punchlines and it wasn’t that funny to begin with. Is it cake? That consists of unholy amounts of sugar, dough and food colouring and suspicious preservatives.
When you break down the distraction into its constituent parts, oftentimes you find that it’s not that attractive after all.
This is another mental trick. It’s a little depressing, so use it only for last-ditch efforts. It consists of imagining the worst possible outcome which your procrastination could lead to.
Takes 5-10 mins
Suppose you’re procrastinating writing a report. What could happen as a result of that? Well, you postpone writing it, till the last possible moment. Then you get panicky and rush to throw something together. Naturally, it won’t be your best work. How would your boss react to that? Can you see their widened eyes of disappointment? Can you see the face of the client, who’s expecting far better work? How would it feel to disappoint all of them? Would this get you fired?
Does that motivate you to get started working on the task?
What will happen if you continue to procrastinate?
Takes 5-10 mins
The Formula
The book The Procrastination Equation posits this formula to determine your motivation, i.e. the energy or will to complete your tasks.
$$Motivation = {Expectancy \times Value \over Impulsiveness \times Delay}.$$
This quiz helps you determine which of these factors is causing your low motivation. If the problem is either low expectancy or low value, according to the equation, we need to make them higher to increase your motivation. On the other hand, if the reason behind your procrastination is either delay or impulsiveness, we need to work to get them lower to increase motivation.
Increase Expectancy and Value
Expectancy is your confidence of success. If you believe you'll successfully complete the task, you have high expectancy. If you're not so sure, your expectancy is low.
Value is the enjoyment doing the task brings you. Doing interesting tasks is usually high value, and tasks that are mind numbingly boring are, you guessed it, low value.
Decrease Impulsiveness and Delay
Impulsiveness is your tendency to get distracted. If you're able to focus on a task, congratulations. Your impulsiveness is low. On the other hand, if you find yourself constantly opening other tabs, checking notifications and texts, or chatting with coworkers, you have high impulsiveness.
Delay is how far off the percieved reward for completing the tasks is. If you get rewarded for it immediately on completing the task, the delay is short. However, if you can expect the reward for the task you're doing only next year, the delay is long.
This quiz is based on the book The Procrastination Equation, by Piers Steel, a leading book on procrastination and psychology.